NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools leaders say a pay raise for all employees is their top priority in next year's budget.
They're asking for a total of $918 million - that's $31.7 million more than this year's budget. Nearly half of that, $15 million, would be for pay raises for all employees. They're proposing 3 percent raises across the board.
"We know that we have to continue to recruit and retain good teachers. We know it continues to be more expensive to live in Nashville every day, and we want our teachers and our employees to live in the communities they work," said Chris Henson, COO of MNPS.
The next biggest priority is school bus drivers. If passed, $2 million of the budget would be used to increase pay for bus drivers and bus monitors by $1 an hour.
Other priorities include more money for textbooks and maintaining their pre-K programs.
The proposed budget now heads to Mayor David Briley and Metro Council, who will have the final say.
