NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools teachers will have extra time to submit grades after winter break.
Officials announced Wednesday that schools will be delaying the distribution of report cards from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16.
Students and parents can still use Family Portal to check real-time grade information. Click here for details.
To allow teachers extra time to grade and prepare after winter break, MNPS is delaying the distribution of report cards from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16. Remember, families can always use Family Portal for real-time grade info. Learn more about the Portal here: https://t.co/r7fSnm31fU— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) December 19, 2018
