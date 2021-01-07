NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the deadly riots that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Metro Schools are offering a series of resources to help kids work through what happened.
Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle shared a letter Wednesday night before teachers and students are set to begin classes again today after the winter break.
We are not a perfect nation, but we must continue the hard work and commitment to be a more perfect union. 3/3— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 7, 2021
Dr. Battle's message to staff about today's events https://t.co/SGCX4Vr5XP
Dr. Battle encouraged teachers to find educational moments from yesterday's events.
"We can find great purpose in continuing to teach our students about the flawed yet still beautiful system of government we call democracy," she wrote. "A system in which public education has always played a profoundly important part."
At the bottom of the letter, Dr. Battle lists three resources to help children in elementary, middle and high school.
Each one is designed to help teachers and parents navigate discussions about the events at the Capitol on Wednesday.
The resources outline methods for teachers to create a safe and respectful space for students before and after the inauguration.
