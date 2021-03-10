NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's public schools are offering no-cost summer learning for students needing to play catch-up from COVID learning setbacks.
Nearly 70 different school sites around the metro area will offer additional learning for grades K-12. Breakfast, lunch, and transportation will be provided to those who need them.
We’ll be offering our biggest summer learning program ever this June at nearly 70 sites around Nashville and Davidson County – a no-cost, fun, safe, academically enriching experience for students at all levels. Registration opens March 22. Learn more at https://t.co/BaWx2gHPnb.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) March 10, 2021
Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle hopes this time will help students who have struggled to keep up with learning expectations since MNPS closed their doors a year ago.
"It has been nearly a year since MNPS and schools across the country had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted so much of our normal way of life, and many of our students have been learning virtually for much or all of the year. We want to give those students who may have seen their academic progress slow down, or who just want the chance to have more face-to-face learning time, the opportunity to catch up this summer." - Dr. Adrienne Battle
School sites will offer a mix of science, technology, arts, and physical education. Full school days will be offered to incoming 1st through 8th grade while half-day schedules are expected for 9th through 12th grade.
Registration for the summer learning is optional and parents can register their students on March 22nd on the MNPS website. All families are eligible to apply, however, priority students who meet the state definition for needing academic support the most or are economically disadvantaged will be considered first.
MNPS asks you to visit summer.mnps.org to learn more about the program
