NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Students within Metro Nashville Public Schools will be able to receive meals for four days during the scheduled Fall break at the beginning of October.
Meals will be available for pick up Monday October, 5, Wednesday, October 7 and Friday, October 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A list of the 15 available pick up locations are below:
MNPS Meal pick up locations for Fall break
|Location Name
|Address
|Apollo Middle School
|631 Richards Road
|Cane Ridge High School
|12848 Old Hickory Blvd.
|Cole Elementary School
|5060 Colemont Drive
|Dupont Elementary
|1311 9th Street
|Glencliff High School
|160 Antioch Pike
|H.G. Hill Middle School
|150 Davidson Road
|I.T. Creswell
|3500 John Mallette Drive
|Lakeview Elementary
|455 Rural Hill Road
|Madison Middle School
|300 W Old Hickory Blvd.
|McKissack Middle School
|915 38th Avenue North
|Napier Elementary School
|67 Fairfield Avenue
|John Overton High School
|4820 Franklin Road
|Schwab Elementary School
|1500 Dickerson Pike
|Stratford STEM Magnet School
|1800 Stratford Avenue
|Two Rivers Middle School
|2991 McGavock Pike
