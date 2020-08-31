Whether it be your WiFi or the computer, Metro Schools says they are ready to help these families.
News4's Alexandria Adams stopped by Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School where parents and their children were getting assistance with their tech-related questions.
Robert Churchwell Junior is the Community Outreach Coordinator at the school and he says they are tackling any issues that families may be having.
"I'm sure many of our problems will vary. There's no way to put a pin on any particular problem but whatever the issue is, we will make sure it is resolved," Churchwell said. "Technology is always a great thing, but sometimes it's a very difficult thing. One thing about our system, we believe to help all children and our parents too."
There are five locations you can visit if you are needing help:
- Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School
- Glenview Elementary
- Mt. View Elementary
- Tusculum Elementary
- Jere Baxter Middle
Masks are required and everyone's temperature will be taken at these sites. Metro Schools will be offering the assistance every day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Sept. 18.
