NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will now offer additional paid sick days as an incentive for teachers to get the vaccine.

Most teachers start the school year with 10 days of paid sick leave for the year.

But those who receive the vaccine will become eligible for 10 days of paid sick leave, for two additional times during the current school year. That time off would allow staff to quarantine without needing to use their allotted paid sick leave.

As of Monday, officials said 3,895 Metro students have been quarantined or isolated, and 535 of them have tested positive for COVID. In addition, Metro Schools said 153 staff members have been quarantined or isolated, and 64 of them have tested positive for COVID.

To review the breakdown at each school, click here.