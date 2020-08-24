Metro Schools needs help feeding families

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools needs help getting food to Nashville families in need.
The District's Community Achieves Team said they're in desperate need of volunteers to help distribute food boxes every Wednesday.
They need help do the following items:
- Unload the delivery truck of food at each school site
- Assemble boxes
- Pack boxes with food items for families
- Load boxes into family cars
There are shifts available each Wednesday at six schools across the city. The available shifts are as follows:
- Antioch High - 10:30 am - 2 pm
- Glencliff High - 10 am - 1:30 pm
- Haywood Elementary - 8:30 am - 11:00 am & 11:00 am - 1:30 pm (two shifts)
- Hillwood High - 8:30 am -1:00 pm
- JE Moss Elementary - 8:45 am - 12:30 pm
- McGavock High - 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
The District's Community Achieves Team has teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN for this project.
The is asking its volunteers to practice good hygiene because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- washing your hands frequently
- staying 6 feet from one another whenever possible
- wiping down surfaces regularly using products provided on-site
- using door stops on doors within the building to keep them open and prevent everyone from touching them unnecessarily.
- if you are experiencing any symptoms of the Covid19 virus, that you choose to stay home and not volunteer
"We encourage all event volunteers to practice "safe health" while our city deals with the Covid19 crisis.
For a registration link, click here.
