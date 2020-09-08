NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As some children around the midstate return to traditional, in-person learning schedules, Metro Schools are at least a month away from sending their students back to the classroom.
News4 spoke with Metro School Board member Gini Pupo-Walker about the district's tall task of keeping things running smoothly while school remains virtual.
"We've been able to give out about 46,000 laptops, and we continue to do so and we're very thankful to our bus drivers who have hand-delivered these laptops straight to children's homes," Pupo-Walker said. "We've also delivered over 14,000 hot spots to families."
There are currently six Metro schools operating as makeshift tech support hubs for parents who need technical help.
Those locations are available through September 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.