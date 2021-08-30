NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools released their latest COVID numbers on Monday and currently more than 3,800 students are quarantined or isolated.
As for Metro students, officials said 3,895 students have quarantined or isolated and 535 of them have tested positive for COVID.
Metro Schools said 153 staff have quarantined or isolated and 64 of them have tested positive for COVID.
To review the breakdown at each school, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.