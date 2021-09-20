NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools released their latest COVID numbers on Monday and this week, and there appears to be a pretty significant improvement.
As for Metro students, officials said 2,109 students had been quarantined or isolated, and 376 tested positive for COVID.
Metro Schools said 82 staff had been quarantined or isolated, and 46 tested positive for COVID.
To review the breakdown at each school, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.