NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools released their latest COVID numbers on Monday and this week and the number of students testing positive has improved for the second week in a row.

As for Metro students, officials said 1,721 students had been quarantined or isolated, and 253 tested positive for COVID. That’s down from 2,475 students quarantined last week and 504 testing positive.

Metro Schools said 90 staff had been quarantined or isolated, and 48 tested positive for COVID. That’s up from 82 staff quarantined last week and 46 testing positive.

