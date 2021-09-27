NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools released their latest COVID numbers on Monday and this week and the number of students testing positive has improved for the second week in a row.
As for Metro students, officials said 1,721 students had been quarantined or isolated, and 253 tested positive for COVID. That’s down from 2,475 students quarantined last week and 504 testing positive.
Metro Schools said 90 staff had been quarantined or isolated, and 48 tested positive for COVID. That’s up from 82 staff quarantined last week and 46 testing positive.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday and this week there appears to be improvements.
To review the breakdown at each school, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.