Metro Schools Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools released their latest COVID numbers on Monday and this week and the number of students testing positive has improved for the second week in a row.

As for Metro students, officials said 1,721 students had been quarantined or isolated, and 253 tested positive for COVID. That’s down from 2,475 students quarantined last week and 504 testing positive.

Metro Schools said 90 staff had been quarantined or isolated, and 48 tested positive for COVID. That’s up from 82 staff quarantined last week and 46 testing positive.

To review the breakdown at each school, click here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.