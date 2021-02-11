NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is monitoring the inclement weather expected for Middle Tennessee before the district makes a decision about a closure or delayed opening.
Stay tuned to the news & keep your phone close in case we have to make a decision tomorrow morning about closing schools or using the virtual option for all students. Check https://t.co/ygWaWxo8aX for more information from Dr. Battle on preparing for inclement weather.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) February 10, 2021
The district said they will send out a transportation crew to check road conditions as early as 2 a.m. Thursday.
They say an anticipated decision could be made by 5 a.m. as to whether to delay or cancel schools or after-school activities.
Decisions about morning closures and delays involve monitoring reports from the National Weather Service the day and night before and sending out members of our transportation team starting as early as 2 a.m. to check road conditions throughout Davidson County, with an anticipated decision by 5 a.m. as to whether to delay or cancel schools or after-school activities for the day. If there is certainty about inclement weather creating dangerous road conditions mid-day, a decision might be made in the morning about what to do for the rest of the day.
Families can visit mnps.org/weather for more details on how to receive alerts from the district and stay informed throughout the day.
Follow News4 and 4WARN Weather for the latest.
