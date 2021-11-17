NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Wednesday there will be several changes to their Covid-19 policies as a result of the most recent special legislative session.

In a letter to parents, MNPS states their mask mandate will continue to remain in place while related issues are worked out in federal court in regard to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Another noted change from the special session limits school districts' abilities to quarantine. Any Metro student identified as having been in close contact with a Covid-19 patient will no longer have to quarantine per state law. This does not include anyone who is currently ill with Covid-19.

The district advises families take the following steps to protect themselves and those around them if they believe they have been exposed:

Get tested immediately for COVID-19

Wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure

Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and isolate if symptoms develop

Get tested again 5-7 days after close contact

Vaccine clinics are still available this week at the following locations:

Friday, November 19, from 3 to 6:30 p.m