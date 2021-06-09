NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting next week, there will be a new mask policy for the Metro School's Promising Scholars program.

The protocol will allow students and staff to remove their masks outdoors and while socially distancing in classrooms.

"We have a few exemptions. We have exemptions for religion and also medical reasons why students should not be in masks," Nashville School Board Member Fran Bush said. "But it's just time for our kids to breathe."

Deirtra Bledsoe, a teacher within the Promising Scholars program, said she believes it will improve student interactions.

"They can talk to their friends without the masks, which will be good because they can see not just the smile in their eyes but the smiles on their faces. They will be able to share," Bledsoe said.

When socially distancing isn't possible, students will be required to keep their masks on. This policy will include entering buildings, school buses, and large gatherings. Some are hoping this stride will carry on into the fall.

"We are inching along, but we really need to follow the science. I've always said that," Bush said. "I just really feel that hopefully as the summer goes on and into the school year, we will be 100 percent no masks."