NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Board of Education announced Tuesday that it is adopting a new mask mandate for its staff and students starting Monday.

According to MNPS, students and staff will only be required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

MNPS added that any students with underlying medical conditions are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times.

“Masks have been an important safety measure in our efforts to combat the pandemic caused by COVID-19, and we will continue to highly encourage them and employ them in strategic ways to reduce the possible spread or transmission of the virus in our buildings,” said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle. “Our updated protocols reflect the changing conditions in our buildings, moving to a 13:1 student-to-teacher ratio during Promising Scholars, as well as the continued reduction in community transmission of the virus throughout Davidson County.”

Metro Schools are currently operating its summertime "Promising Scholars" program. Based on state law, the average class size will be a 13:1 student-to-teacher ratio, allowing for greater social distancing opportunities throughout the district while students are in classrooms.

MNPS said this change is due partly to the reduced spread of COVID-19 in Davidson County since the Health Department removed the mask requirement on May 14.