NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nearly a billion dollars is on the line for Metro Schools as the district begins its budgeting process for the upcoming fiscal year.
Interim Director of Metro Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle, is hosting a series of community budget meetings throughout February. Tuesday’s meeting was at Cane Ridge High School.
It’s giving teachers like Daniel Wilson a chance to speak up.
“I wanted to just see where all the money went. I know there’s millions of dollars involved and so I just wanted to see how the breakdown sort of happened,” Daniel Wilson, a teacher said.
The school system is requesting more than $950 million from Metro. Some of the priorities include teacher pay and school supplies.
“We want to place value in all of our employees. It is critical to retention and recruitment of our great employees,” Dr. Battle said.
For teachers like Wilson, he now has a better understanding of the process.
“I was super encouraged when I asked questions to see how many different minds around the room were all thinking about these things very, very critically and with the student first,” Wilson said.
School board members will talk about the proposal on February 25th and vote on March 10th. After that vote, it’ll be sent to Mayor John Cooper.
If you would like to attend any of the upcoming meetings, they run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the following high schools:
- Monday, Feb. 24, McGavock High School
- Wednesday, Feb. 26, Hillwood High School
- Thursday, Feb. 27, I.T. Creswell Middle School
