NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools leaders outlined a fluid plan to return to the classroom as students continue to learn virtually.

Some parents and students had hoped for a return to the classroom after MLK Jr. Day, while some high school students still haven't set foot in a classroom all year.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle shared details of the district's plan during the monthly school board meeting Tuesday night.

The district is using a "COVID risk score" to make their decision, which is based on a number of factors including seven-day positive test rates, seven-day new case averages and the transmission rate.

That score can be anywhere between 0 and 10, with 10 representing the highest risk and 0 the lowest.

Right now Metro's COVID risk score is at an eight. Dr. Battle says the district won't phase in any students until the score is below seven.

"I am optimistic about the numbers we are seeing lately and hope the community will continue to do its part to reduce transmission of the virus so we can see that happen as soon as possible," Dr. Battle said.

Dr. Battle also said they'll need to sustain progress over several days for the phase in to begin.

The plan would start with students with exceptional needs and Pre-K through Fourth Grade.