NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We talk about how much Nashville is growing a lot. With 11 days to go until the first day of school in Nashville, News4 wanted to know how the district keeps up.
Metro Nashville Public schools has the data to project the way the district will grow or shrink up to 10 years from now. It's a tricky job, but not necessarily because of how many p eople are moving here.
"It's become much more intense as to how much we focus in on growth and where it's occurring," Executive Director of Facilities Maintenance and Construction, David Profitt, said. "It was a very steady increase until about 2016, and then it kind of leveled off a little bit," Ryan Latimer, Director of Boundary Planning and Enrollment Forecasting, added.
Even though the city grows by 100 people a day, currently, 27% of metro households have children, and 15% of those children are school age. So, an announcement like Amazon bringing thousands of jobs isn't necessarily a factor a factor in school growth projections.
"We don't know where they're going to live. We don't know how young they are," Profitt explained. MNPS primarily watches for residential development. "If it's a high-rise condo complex, we're not going to see a whole lot of students out of it. If it's maybe something that's going to have cheaper rent or cheaper housing prices, then we know we're going to have more families coming out of that," Latimer said.
Birth rate and the rate at which children stay in school are also big projection factors.
According to Latimer, school enrollment is down around the country because younger generations are having fewer children.
