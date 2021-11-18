NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to expand its tutoring program for the spring and need volunteers to make it happen.
MNPS and several organizations across the community are actively recruiting community volunteers to assist with tutoring up to 7,000 students under the Metro Schools Accelerating Scholars Program.
These students just need a little extra 1-on-1 help and support with their reading and math skills.
The program successfully tutored over 1,000 students during this fall semester with the help of dynamic volunteers.
Volunteers will be required to provide three, 30-minute virtual tutoring sessions, every week for 10 weeks, beginning on February 2022.
“Accelerating Scholars is a fun and rewarding experience for the volunteers, and one of the most impactful strategies we can use to help more students close academic gaps and to set them on a path to success,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, MNPS Director of Schools. “We hope hundreds of community volunteers will sign up today to help our students during the spring semester.”
For more information on the program and how to enroll as a volunteer mentor, click here.
