NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is preparing to launch a new literacy program aimed at getting more students up to their reading level. 

The group Blueprint Nashville says three out of four Metro third graders are not reading at the appropriate grade level. 

The Literacy Reimagined program will put brand new curriculum in place next school year and will give teachers the necessary lesson plans to help students reach literacy goals. 

"Our students deserve a chance to learn and grow," said Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle. "Our students deserve opportunities to compete for high-impact jobs in an economy that's based on knowledge and the ability to synthesize information." 

The new curriculum will impact grades K through 12, with grades 6 through 12 receiving more specific focuses. 

To learn more about Metro's Literacy Reimagined program click here. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.