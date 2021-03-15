NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is preparing to launch a new literacy program aimed at getting more students up to their reading level.
The group Blueprint Nashville says three out of four Metro third graders are not reading at the appropriate grade level.
The Literacy Reimagined program will put brand new curriculum in place next school year and will give teachers the necessary lesson plans to help students reach literacy goals.
The district has launched Literacy Reimagined, which will put curricula designed around authentic texts for students in the hands of excellent teachers. Read and watch more about the plans and training opportunities: https://t.co/zSzZiIWY0V— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) March 12, 2021
"Our students deserve a chance to learn and grow," said Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle. "Our students deserve opportunities to compete for high-impact jobs in an economy that's based on knowledge and the ability to synthesize information."
The new curriculum will impact grades K through 12, with grades 6 through 12 receiving more specific focuses.
To learn more about Metro's Literacy Reimagined program click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.