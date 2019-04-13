NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nothing says Easter like a massive Easter egg hunt.
Metro Schools hosted its annual egg hunt on Saturday at Ford Ice Center.
Each year there are a series of events. Every 30 minutes groups of students from different grades had a chance to gather as much candy as they could.
“The funnest part is when they run and get those eggs, and they get to pick out their own prize,” said Karen VanCleave, community event coordinator. “They had a blast.”
The school system has been doing the Easter egg hunt for 16 years.
More than 5,000 kids and parents participated in the hunt.
