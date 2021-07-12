NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting a series of vaccine events over the next few weeks as the new school year approaches.
The clinics are free for 7th graders attending middle school in the fall. The district says free food and diapers will also be available at the clinics.
MNPS and community partners will be hosting middle school immunizations and COVID vaccine events at Metro School locations next week. More details & exemption info at the bottom of this page: https://t.co/EGgLsOjbRP in the immunizations tab. pic.twitter.com/jxmdKsjlOM— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 9, 2021
The vaccine events will be spread out across several dates at different schools in the district:
Jere Baxter
July 14 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm
McKissack
July 15 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm
McMurray
July 16 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm
Madison
July 21 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm
JFK
July 22 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm
Thurgood Marshall
July 23 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm
