NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools is hosting a series of vaccine events over the next few weeks as the new school year approaches. 

The clinics are free for 7th graders attending middle school in the fall. The district says free food and diapers will also be available at the clinics. 

The vaccine events will be spread out across several dates at different schools in the district:

Jere Baxter

July 14 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm

McKissack

July 15 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm

McMurray

July 16 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm

Madison

July 21 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm

JFK

July 22 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm

Thurgood Marshall

July 23 2:00 pm- 5:30 pm

