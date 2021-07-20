NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Returning to school is just around the corner, and Metro Nashville Public Schools is reminding students to get their COVID vaccination and boosters.
MNPS is hosting three different vaccination clinics at three different locations to give students the opportunity to get the vaccine before the school year begins. 7th Graders and can get booster shots and COVID vaccines will be available to those 12-years-old and up.
The vaccine clinics Wednesday through Friday will be hosted at a different location each day:
To clarify the immunization clinic schedule, they are 1 day at each location:— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 20, 2021
✅ Wednesday, July 21 @madisonmiddle1
✅ Thursday, July 22 @JFKennedyMNPS
✅ Friday, July 23 @ItsallThurgood
Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. https://t.co/EGgLsOjbRP
Students and parents can visit online for more information.
