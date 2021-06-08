NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first day of Metro School’s Promising Scholars program kicked off this week.

“It’s been crazy this last year. All of this COVID and the virus going around,” said” MNPS student Jon Rucks.

Despite an unpredictable school year, students like Rucks are ready for a summer of learning.

“I hope to accomplish learning more about social studies, reading, art, and science. I hope to raise my SRS scores from 9th grade to 10th grade,” Rucks said.

Jon is just one of nearly 15,000 students who started the Promising Scholars program this week.

“This has been one of the largest Nashville summer programs in Nashville’s history that we have ever had,” said Dr. Ashley Thomas, assistant principal of Isaiah T. Creswell Middle School of the Arts.

According to Dr. Thomas, as students get settled in this week, they’ll start off with a pre-test to see how they can prepare for the upcoming year.

“This is their opportunity to fill some of those gaps that they maybe have experienced when they were out due to the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas.

The program began Monday and ends Friday, July 2.