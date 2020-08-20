NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools are stepping in to help parents and students adjust to virtual learning.

On Thursday night MNPS held an online session to answer questions families and students may have about virtual learning.

Parents were shown the websites students will use for lessons and explained things like how their child can submit assignments virtually.

Parents were able to ask questions as well.

"Even as a parent, we're learning as parents, we feel the challenges and the stress. Just know you're not alone in trying to figure this out."

Metro Schools have been in virtual learning for the past two weeks. The plan is to continue with that plan through Labor Day.

