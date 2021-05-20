NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Graduating Metro Nashville Public Schools seniors will be able to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in traditional, slightly modified ceremonies this year.

It’s the first time the school district has been able to hold traditional, in-person graduations since the pandemic began in 2020.

Tickets are required for entry and graduates are limited to only four guests each.

There will still be social distancing in the spaces as well as temperature checks at the door and masks required at all times.

News4’s Ryan Breslin attended the Academy at Opry Mills graduation on Wednesday where about 30 students graduated.

Two of them said how excited they were to get through this year, switching from virtual to in-person, and how they’re looking forward to what’s next.

“I’m nervous but I’m so happy that I’m going to move to a next level,” said Nada Gendy.

“With the computer work, it’s kind of hectic cause I’m more of an in-school learning person — I didn’t think I could get through it, but I did,” said Jasmine Minor.

Both of those girls have plans ahead of them. One plans to study architectural engineering and the other plans to go to trade school to become a welder.

This week, throughout the weekend, and into next week, Metro Schools has several more graduation ceremonies happening.

All Metro Schools Class of 2021 graduations will be live-streamed. The graduation times, dates, locations and links to watch are on our website: https://t.co/9iesVr6dH4 pic.twitter.com/pUCGK6aMUh — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) May 18, 2021

Many of the graduations this year are taking place at Lipscomb University or the Municipal Auditorium and will be live-streamed.

One Metro Schools mom attested to how difficult this year was and what being at an in-person graduation ceremony meant to her.

“I am very proud to see him, this is my only child to walk across the stage,” said Karen Carney. “It’s going to be very tear-jerking, I’m about to cry now.”

Carney says her son Timothy is signed up for Nashville State to take culinary courses.

“It’s been a struggle to get him through here, but he’s made it and I’m very proud of him,” she said.