NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will host its first-ever virtual kindergarten fair as parents get ready to send their young learners off to the classroom.
The 'Countdown to Kindergarten Fair' will provide Nashville families with an opportunity to get support and ask questions.
Families can also register their child for kindergarten and attend virtual breakout sessions to hear all about the other services Metro Schools offers, like exceptional education services, English language services and student health services.
The Class of 2034 starts Kindergarten this fall!Learn all about Kindergarten (and Pre-K) at Metro Schools during the Countdown to Kindergarten Virtual Fair from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22.https://t.co/c56OlpdHLK pic.twitter.com/I4X1rfWR0T— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 19, 2021
Phyllis Phillips, director of Pre-K programs at Metro Schools says the virtual fair provides helpful information to families who are sending their first child to school.
"A lot of our families, this is their first experience with a public school, and so it just helps them to learn how to navigate through the school system, find out where they can get answers to their questions, and what to expect on that first day of school," Phillips said.
Families will also be able to speak one-on-one with a Metro Schools representative to get more information.
