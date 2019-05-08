NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools hosted an expo for fifth through eighth grade students on Wednesday as part of STEAM middle schools.
The STEAM Project Expo allows teachers and students to engage in a new project base learning with major industries in Tennessee and North Carolina.
Since it’s Teachers Appreciation Week, some took the time to honor the teachers and staff for their hard work during the year.
This is the first time Metro Schools has had an event like this. The school system teamed up with Tennessee State University to hold the event on their campus.
“Events like this is so meaningful to students,” said Jennifer Berry, Director of STEAM. “It is what impacts their lives. You remember the experiences that occur, especially when they get to work with adults that are experts around this idea.”
Some of the older students there had to present projects and presentations that they had been working on since the beginning of the year.
