NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro school students started the school year virtually on Tuesday, but there were other changes across the board including how they get their lunches.
Parents pull up to a designated school to pick up breakfast and lunch for their child.
“It’s pretty close to our house," parent Jaleesa Brown said. "It’s convenient.”
Brown stopped at Madison Middle School on Tuesday morning to get lunch for her second grade daughter. There are 161 campuses a part of this program.
Breakfast is free for all and unch is $3 per student. It is free for families who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program or if they attend Community Eligibility Provision schools.
“We have prepared for over 80,000 over for our students and families. All of our families have access to no cost breakfast. Students who are in our CEP schools also have access to no cost lunch, but we’re making those grab and go meals available to everyone," MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said.
The meals are provided every single day that school is in session.
“Just like in a traditional like a traditional school setting, we’re preparing meals to be able to support and provide to all of our MNPS students," Battle said.
Some parents have also been picking up laptops for students.
Several school buses will take off to go deliver these lunches to families who couldn’t come pick up the food.
