NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a short delay to Metro Nashville Public Schools' phase-in schedule after last week's winter weather, more students will return to the classroom today.

All Metro students started the school week virtually, but today fifth and ninth graders will head back to school.

News4 spoke with a child therapist in Nashville who says these students face three main challenges as they return to class: transitional, educational and vulnerability challenges.

She reminds us that children will have to get used to eye-to-eye contract again, and like a new start to a school year, there will be lots of excitement, anxiety or fears.

“Whatever anxiety, and excitement or fears they have is probably going to be on steroids. So it’s going to be much bigger than you would have imagined," said Stacy Jagger, licensed family and marriage therapist. "It’s going to be bigger feelings, magnified, exaggerated, and exacerbated because they just haven’t known when they’re going to go back to school.”

Over the weekend, MNPS teachers and staff started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations as they prepare to phase in more students in the coming days.

The district used a "COVID risk score" to determine when to send children back to school, which is based on a number of factors, including seven-day positive test rates, seven-day new case averages and the transmission rate.

That score can be anywhere between 0 and 10, with 10 representing the highest risk and 0 the lowest.

Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said the district would not consider a return to the classroom until the score fell below a 7.

As of Tuesday, the score is a 4.5.

Metro Schools sixth, seventh and eighth graders will return to class on Thursday.

Tenth, eleventh and twelfth grade students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, March 3.

Metro Schools will implement the following safety protocols: