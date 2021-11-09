NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This is the first week of Metro Schools drive-thru vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11. “We want to see an end to the pandemic. The best way we can end the pandemic, not just for Metro Public Schools but for our society as a whole, is for people that are eligible to be vaccinated to get vaccinated, “Sean Braisted, Executive Officer of Communications at MNPS said.
Metro Public Health Department and Metro Schools held their first two drive thru clinics Monday at Maplewood High School and Cane Ridge High School. According to Metro Health Communications Director Brian Todd, Maplewood had 180 pediatric doses and 30 boosters for adults. Cane Ridge also had similar results with 145 doses for kids, and 29 boosters for adults.
“Yesterday’s drive-thrus were very busy. We are hoping to move quicker by having them indoors, especially over the next few weeks we could be looking at really cold temperatures,” Todd stated.
Second doses will also be offered after Thanksgiving break at the same locations for those who received their first vaccine.
“On Wednesday we are looking at having them at Hillsboro High School and McGavock High School. The rest of our locations and times are located at MNPS.ORG/COVID-19,” Braisted said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.