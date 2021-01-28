NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said she talked with Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday afternoon about the reopening of schools.
Battle said she "appreciated" the chance to talk with the governor. However, she wanted to "educate him" on the reopening plans for Metro Schools.
As of Thursday, the tracker shows Metro Schools at 7.3 and Battle has said the schools need to be below 7 for students to return to in-person learning. To check theCOVID-19 risk tracker for Metro Schools,click here.
