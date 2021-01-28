Metro Nashville Schools

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle said she talked with Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday afternoon about the reopening of schools.

Battle said she "appreciated" the chance to talk with the governor. However, she wanted to "educate him" on the reopening plans for Metro Schools. 

As of Thursday, the tracker shows Metro Schools at 7.3 and Battle has said the schools need to be below 7 for students to return to in-person learning. To check the COVID-19 risk tracker for Metro Schools, click here. 

The story was first reported in the Tennessean. 

News 4 reached out to the governor's office for comment, but has not heard back from him. 

 

