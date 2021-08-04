NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools has responded to the Mayor's new statement on mask requirements in Metro facilities on Wednesday.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, in step with statements from Mayor John Cooper, is recommending that all of Metro's public schools adopt a mask policy for indoor spaces.

As a result of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and spread of the delta variant, the recommendations from the CDC and AAP, along with the Mayor’s new mask mandate for Metro facilities, it would be my recommendation to the Board that we adopt a universal mask policy, indoors and on buses, for the start of the 2021-22 school year in order to keep our student, staff, and their families as safe as possible. - Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle

Dr. Battle made the announcement a day after Nashville lawmakers called on Metro Schools to put in place a mask mandate in an open letter.

Dr. Battle added that if more people had been vaccinated, perhaps Metro school could have avoided a mask mandate for the fall altogether.

"I wish that more Americans had taken advantage of the life-saving vaccine that has been available to them, so that the pandemic would be less of a factor in the lives of our students and a universal mask mandate would not be necessary," said Dr. Battle. "I’m hopeful that more community members will get the vaccine so that we can mitigate the spread of the virus and return to a normal school setting."

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet on Thursday to determine the COVID protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.