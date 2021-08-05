NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 cases are going up across the country, in our state and even in Metro Nashville. It's due to the delta variant, and it's causing some parents to worry about the new school year, especially as their kids head back to the classroom.

Now, Metro Schools students may be required to mask up again this year.

This has become a polarizing issue nationally. Some parents want their family to have the choice, while others want masks to stay until their kids can get the vaccine.

Wednesday, less than a month after a recommendation for masks to remain an option at Metro Nashville Public Schools, MNPS Director Dr. Adrienne Battle has reversed course and recommended reinstating a mandate.

“We’re thrilled that Dr. Battle has come out in support of the board to adopt a universal mask policy,” said Fanny Sung Wheelan, a parent at Metro Schools.

She’s one of many parents behind a petition with more than 2,300 signatures to bring masks back. They are optimistic the board will vote Dr. Battle's recommendation into policy.

“We are asking for the mask mandate to come back until the younger kids are able to be vaccinated,” Wheelan said.

The director's recommendation comes just hours after Mayor John Cooper implemented a mask mandate in Metro buildings as cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge.

“We’re all ready to put COVID behind us, and if kids are able to spread it within the community, to family members, that is the last thing that we want,” Wheelan said.

Not all parents are rooting for masks to make a mandatory comeback. When MNPS announced their special meeting to discuss COVID protocols Monday, a parent in the Facebook group 'Let Nashville Parents Choose' said she would pull her children from MNPS if they mandate masks again.

“My hope is that they will continue to leave this up as a parental choice. I don't want the board making health decisions for my child,” one post said.

“I'm more worried about my kids not advancing academically in school than I am concerned about this virus,” another said.

The district will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss COVID protocols for the upcoming school year. Many board members have already voiced their support of bringing back the mandate.

