NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, March 3 due to tornado damage throughout Nashville, according to a release.
Before and after care programs will be closed as well as all after-school activities, including sports practice, games, performances, parent meetings, etc.
District offices will remain open and all 12-month employees will report as normal. However, people are urged to use their best discretion and judgment based on their individual situations.
MNPS Facility, Planning and Construction division will be inspecting any damage at schools in the tornado’s path and will update the community as the assessment progresses. Election polling sites at MNPS facilities will be open unless otherwise noted.
YMCA Fun company will be operating inclement weather sites at the following schools:
- Hattie Cotton- 1033 W Greenwood Ave
- Harpeth Valley- 2840 Learning Ln
- Norman Binkley- 4700 W Longdale Dr
- KIPP Antioch- 3655 Murfreesboro Pike
- Tulip Grove- 441 Tyler Drive
The list is subject to change based on facility assessment.
