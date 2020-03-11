NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools has announced schools will be closed on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
No students or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time. School nurses have been keeping symptoms of staff and students who have stayed home from work or school in check.
“While there is no immediate threat to Metro Nashville Public Schools, I understand this is a quickly evolving situation, and closing for the rest of the week and through spring break will give us time to properly plan and evaluate what is in the best interest going forward,” interim director of schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said. “Our teams will be using the next several days to develop contingency plans and safety precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our staff and students.”
Before and after-care programs will be closed and all after-school activities, including sports practices, games (except for TSSAA tournaments), performances and parent meetings. YMCA Fun Compant will be operating inclement weather sites at the following schools:
- Hattie Cotton – 1033 W. Greenwood Ave.
- Harpeth Valley – 2840 Learning Ln.
- Norman Binkley – 4700 W. Longdale Dr.
- KIPP Antioch – 3655 Murfreesboro Pike
- Tulip Grove – 441 Tyler Drive
District offices will be open and 12-month central office employees are asked to report to work unless otherwise noted.
MNPS will remain in close contact with the Metro Public Health Department, the Mayor's Office and the Tennessee Department of Education about the best path forward in the coming weeks.
