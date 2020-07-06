Metro Schools cancels in-person graduations scheduled for July

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Metro Public Schools has canceled in-person graduations that were scheduled for July.

"We cannot responsibly and safely host the type of meaningful in-person graduation ceremonies that you, your families, and our staff were hoping to have," Metro Public Schools posted on its Facebook page on Monday evening.

The decision comes after Nashville returned to Phase Two last week.

"We are sorry social distancing and stay-at-home orders made it difficult, or impossible, to enjoy the senior traditions you were looking forward to. And, know that our hearts are with you all as we wish you health, joy, and success. 🎓💙," Metro Public Schools said.

The schools are expected to reach out to the graduating students about picking up their diplomas.

Students were also encouraged to watch the virtual graduation video celebrating the Class of 2020. To view the video, click here.