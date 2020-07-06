Metro Schools cancels in-person graduations scheduled for July

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Metro Public Schools has canceled in-person graduations that were scheduled for July. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Metro Public Schools has canceled in-person graduations that were scheduled for July. 

"We cannot responsibly and safely host the type of meaningful in-person graduation ceremonies that you, your families, and our staff were hoping to have," Metro Public Schools posted on its Facebook page on Monday evening.

The decision comes after Nashville returned to Phase Two last week. 

"We are sorry social distancing and stay-at-home orders made it difficult, or impossible, to enjoy the senior traditions you were looking forward to. And, know that our hearts are with you all as we wish you health, joy, and success. 🎓💙," Metro Public Schools said. 

The schools are expected to reach out to the graduating students about picking up their diplomas. 

Students were also encouraged to watch the virtual graduation video celebrating the Class of 2020. To view the video, click here

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.