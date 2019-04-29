NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools and Shelby County Schools in Memphis are opposing new education savings account legislation, calling the plan 'unconstitutional' because it reportedly violates Arcticle XI, Section 9 of the Tennessee constitution.
"It is arbitrarily limited to only a portion of the state when the Constitution requires any Act of the General Assembly to apply statewide unless approved by a local legislative body or through a local referendum," said a spokesperson for Metro Schools in a statement.
“No matter what you call them, vouchers are a bad idea. They are not what we need for public schools. We owe it to this generation of students -- and to all of those who follow them – to fight for a system that is fairly funded,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, the MNPS Interim Director.
The proposal — known as education savings accounts — is the latest evolution of the ongoing national push to expand vouchers in states. In Tennessee, Lee is backing policy that would allow families to use up to $7,300 in state funds to spend on private school tuition and other approved expenses. Families in qualifying schools districts would have to meet certain income levels to receive the voucher funds.
Tennessee's voucher plan has caught the eye of both President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who have both tweeted their support of the proposal. Yet despite the outside national attention, it's been an uphill battle to secure enough support inside the GOP-controlled Statehouse all session.
The proposal has undergone multiple amendments and last-minute changes in hopes of wooing skeptical lawmakers. The effort took a particularly dramatic turn on Tuesday when the bill appeared to have failed on the House floor, but was narrowly saved after a Knoxville lawmaker was persuaded to switch his vote in exchange for having his county removed from the program.
“If the Governor and Legislature are determined to pass a general law that would apply arbitrarily only to us or a limited number of school systems, we will be sure to exhaust all of our legal options,” said SCS Superintendent, Dr. Joris M. Ray.
Both Metro Schools and Shelby County Schools content that the language in the bill 'reflects an arbitrary application' to both school districts and said there are school districts such as Madison and Fayette Counties "with larger or nearly the same percentages of schools performing in the bottom 10 percent."
The language, in both the House and Senate versions of the bill, reflects an arbitrary application to Shelby County Schools (SCS) and Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS), as there are school districts, such as Madison County and Fayette County, with larger or nearly the same percentages of schools performing in the bottom 10 percent.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
