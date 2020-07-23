Metro schools buys 20,000 face masks for staff

The Metro Public School System is buying 20,000 reusable masks for the staff. 

The masks will be delivered to facilities in the next week.  

The Tennessee Department of Education will also provide the Tennessee branded face masks for teachers throughout the state.

