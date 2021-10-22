Metro Schools bus drivers rally due to shortage and low morale

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bus drivers in Metro Nashville Public schools told News 4 they are fed up with the high demands of the bus driver shortage.
On Friday morning, bus drivers gathered for a rally to call on district leaders just outside of Metro Nashville's Board of Education building. MNPS bus drivers pushed for two items, better pay and driver morale
At the rally, bus driver representative Pam Battle said they've lost 25 bus drivers since the start of the school year. Battle added even more vacant spots to a department that was already short.
Drivers who take on different routes also said they feel stressed, and students see the impact firsthand. In a statement, the school district acknowledged the shortage.
"Think about all the drivers we are missing… At least over 200 drivers," Battle said. "Why not at least give the drivers a bonus for covering all of these extra routes?"
The bus drivers told News 4 that after Friday, they hope the district will sit down and listen to their concerns, with hopes of making a timely change.
