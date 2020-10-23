NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education has called a special work session for today.
The board plans to discuss Metro School's phase-in plan for students returning to the classroom.
The in-person meeting is set for 1:15 today at Metro Schools headquarters and comes days before fifth and sixth graders are due back in the classroom this coming Tuesday
Follow News4 for updates out of the school board meeting.
