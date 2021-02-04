NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students with Metro Nashville Public Schools will start making the long-awaited return to the classroom today.

Director of Metro Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said students with special needs who attend Genesis Academy and High Roads School of Nashville will return to the classroom on Thursday.

📣 The phase-in schedule for students who have chosen in-person learning begins Feb. 4 and continues through March 3. Details, plus information on safety protocols, vaccines and family resources and are on https://t.co/WfSVDIF0Tg pic.twitter.com/wxeIE9DpbD — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) February 1, 2021

COVID-19 conditions allowing, Pre-K through fourth grade students and students with exceptional needs will return to class.

Fifth and ninth grade students, or students in transition grades into middle and high school, will return on Thursday, February 18.

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders return on Thursday, February 25.

Tenth, eleventh and twelfth grade students in high school will return to the classroom on Wednesday, March 3.

On the day students return to the classroom, "there will be no live instruction so teachers and staff can have time to prepare to welcome students back to buildings," Metro Schools said.

The district said Friday that the system’s COVID-19 risk score dropped below 7 for the first time since late November. At a risk score of 6.7, it allowed Dr. Battle to start the plan to bring students back to the classroom.