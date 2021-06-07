NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For some Metro Nashville Schools students, it's back to school already as the district's Promising Scholars summer program begins Monday.

The program gives students an opportunity to get caught up academically before the 2021-22 school year begins.

The goal is to continue supporting students over the summer in Math and ELA classes, as well as STEM activities.

Super fun & educational Promising Scholars learning camps begin June 7. Here's what you need to know about to get ready. ☀️⬇️https://t.co/NohsuSaFUB pic.twitter.com/PRHbeCLi3w — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) June 2, 2021

Metro Schools says enrollment for the program has been huge, with about 15,000 students signed up to receive academic help from 2,000 staff members at 71 different schools around Davidson County.

"This is our largest summer experience ever," said Makeda Watson, extended learning coordinator with Metro Schools. "And so we are excited to be able to support this many students in the month of June.”

The Promising Scholars program is in-person only, so classes will have lower ratios for social distancing. Masks are also still required in classrooms, despite the ended Davidson County mandate.

The program runs from Monday through July 2.

"[It's] going to be amazing. It’s going to be academically rigorous but it’s also going to be fun and exciting," Watson said. "And students are going to receive some additional support and just participate in some really cool activities.”

Metro Schools is also offering credit recovery for high schoolers. They say despite the changes to the school year brought on by the pandemic, there hasn't been a significant difference to the credit recovery need this year compared to past years.

For students not taking part in Metro's Promising Scholars program, the state education department put up a list of summer literacy resources.

It's broken down by grade so your child can catch up or get ahead over the summer break.

There are also binders for math and STEM videos for each grade.

Click here to find those online resources for your child.