Metro Schools announced Tuesday that for the fifth year, students will have access to an after-school supper program. The program has a goal of addressing hunger outside of the classroom.
The program, which is funded by the Child and Adult Care Food Program, will provide meals and snacks for low-income area students ages 18 and below on weekends and school holidays.
“Each year, we see an increased demand for after-school supper,” said Jenny Bell, director of extended learning services for the district in a news release. “This increased demand is not only a result of food insecurity but also expansion of after-school programs across Metro Schools.”
Meals will be available immediately after dismissal for schools involved in the program.
The document below lists all the locations where the program is offered.
