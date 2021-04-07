NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - School crossing guards for Nashville's Robert E. Lillard Elementary were honored by Metro Police for their more than 40 years of service.
Crossing guards Rosetta Puckett, Jaqueline Farmer, and Vickie Finney have helped the children get home from school in Nashville for decades.
As part of their retirement from crossing guards, Metro Nashville Chief of Police John Drake honored the guards for being a consistent presence for students. With their years of service, they formed relationships with the families going to and from school each day. Many of whom were parents that they guarded and knew as children.
Sgt. William Denton said "There are people that want to take advantage of children, they're always out there and these guards are guardians watching over these children. They really are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.