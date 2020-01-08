MADISON, TN (WSMV) - A Metro School bus transporting eight students to Goodlettsville Middle School was involved in a crash on Gallatin Pike and One Mile Parkway on Wednesday morning.
Metro Schools initially reported there were no student injuries. News4 has learned two students and at least one other person were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The bus, #16-69, was evacuated due to a possible fuel leak.
Metro Police, Metro Fire, and Metro School Security are responding to the scene. Another bus is on the way to finish the route.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
