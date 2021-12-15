NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon on Hart Lane near Lewis Street.
The crash happened around 4:30 PM. An MNPS spokesperson tells us no students were on board. The driver and a student monitor did not have significant injuries according to the spokesperson.
