NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro school board will be voting on whether or not to terminate the contract for Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph.
Anna Shepherd, who represents District 4, says she plans on bringing a vote to the board floor to terminate Joseph's contract on April 9.
News4 has confirmed that Joseph will not seek to renew his contract, which is scheduled to end in 2020.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
