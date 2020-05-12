NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Board of Education is expected to discuss the possibility of consolidating four schools because of the ongoing budget shortfall amid the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting on Tuesday night.
The Metro School board will start debating plans to close and then consolidate four Metro schools. Officials said it could save them $3.3 million next year.
Here are the schools that would close with this plan:
- Buena Vista Elementary
- Robert E. Lillard Elementary
- Joelton Middle
- Cohn Learning Center
All students would be put into different schools. Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle released a statement.
"I believe we are putting these clusters and their students on the path towards greater success and improved outcomes for all students across the district," Battle said.
That meeting starts at 5 p.m.
