The Davidson County Board of Education is expected to discuss the possibility of consolidating four schools because of the ongoing budget shortfall amid the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting on Tuesday night.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Board of Education is expected to discuss the possibility of consolidating four schools because of the ongoing budget shortfall amid the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The Metro School board will start debating plans to close and then consolidate four Metro schools. Officials said it could save them $3.3 million next year.

Here are the schools that would close with this plan: 

  • Buena Vista Elementary
  • Robert E. Lillard Elementary
  • Joelton Middle
  • Cohn Learning Center

All students would be put into different schools. Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle released a statement.

"I believe we are putting these clusters and their students on the path towards greater success and improved outcomes for all students across the district," Battle said. 

That meeting starts at 5 p.m.  

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.